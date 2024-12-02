South Florida kicks off December with sweater weather

MIAMI - The month of December kicked off with sweater weather in South Florida courtesy of a cold front that moved in on Sunday.

It was a chilly start to Monday with lows in the mid to upper 50s in Broward and Miami-Dade. It was cool across the Keys with lows in the low 60s.

We're in for a beautiful day with bright sunshine, blue skies and highs only in the low to mid-70s. It will be breezy with northerly winds of 15 to 18 miles per hour and gusts as high as 25 miles per hour.

There is a high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches and it is not safe to go swimming in the ocean. There is a small craft advisory for boaters along the Atlantic waters and Keys waters due to the blustery winds and rough conditions at times on the bays.

Tuesday morning will be a little cooler with lows dipping to the low to mid 50s. Highs will rise to the low to mid-70s.

A look ahead. NEXT Weather

Wednesday morning will be the coldest start of the week as the coldest air of the season arrives courtesy of a reinforcing shot of cool, dry air. Lows will fall to the upper 40s inland and the low 50s along the coast. Highs will remain pleasant in the low to mid-70s under sunny skies.

It will turn milder later this week as the wind begins to shift off the ocean. Thursday morning we'll wake up with lows in the mid-60s and highs will rise to the upper 70s. By Friday and this weekend, highs will warm back up to the low 80s with low rain chances Saturday and Sunday.