South Florida kicks off December with sweater weather

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - The month of December kicked off with sweater weather in South Florida courtesy of a cold front that moved in on Sunday.

It was a chilly start to Monday with lows in the mid to upper 50s in Broward and Miami-Dade. It was cool across the Keys with lows in the low 60s.

We're in for a beautiful day with bright sunshine, blue skies and highs only in the low to mid-70s. It will be breezy with northerly winds of 15 to 18 miles per hour and gusts as high as 25 miles per hour.

There is a high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches and it is not safe to go swimming in the ocean. There is a small craft advisory for boaters along the Atlantic waters and Keys waters due to the blustery winds and rough conditions at times on the bays.

Tuesday morning will be a little cooler with lows dipping to the low to mid 50s. Highs will rise to the low to mid-70s.

Wednesday morning will be the coldest start of the week as the coldest air of the season arrives courtesy of a reinforcing shot of cool, dry air. Lows will fall to the upper 40s inland and the low 50s along the coast. Highs will remain pleasant in the low to mid-70s under sunny skies.

It will turn milder later this week as the wind begins to shift off the ocean. Thursday morning we'll wake up with lows in the mid-60s and highs will rise to the upper 70s. By Friday and this weekend, highs will warm back up to the low 80s with low rain chances Saturday and Sunday.

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

