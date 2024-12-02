Watch CBS News

South Florida Weather for Monday 12/2/2024 7AM

NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says Monday will be mostly sunny and breezy. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-70s. The next few days will be much of the same with a warm-up at the end of the week.
