South Florida is cool and breezy heading into the weekend

While the calendar may say February, Friday is shaping up to be the coolest day South Florida has seen since late January.

The morning got off to a rather chilly start with breezy conditions and temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s with breezy conditions. The wind will continue to bring in cool air throughout the day, allowing temperatures to only climb to the mid-70s in the afternoon. While a brief, stray shower can't be ruled out, most areas remain dry for the day and the upcoming weekend.

The breezy conditions are causing choppy conditions out on the water, leading to a small craft advisory for both the Atlantic waters and the Florida Keys.

Looking ahead to the weekend, our cool mornings will continue with temperatures in the lower to mid-60s. The afternoons will be mild, with temperatures in the mid-70s. The chance of rain will be on the rise late Sunday into the beginning of the workweek. A 20% shower chance will be possible for the back half of Sunday, but will grow more widespread on Monday.