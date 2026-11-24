Communities in South Florida are still making repairs and clearing debris in the wake of historic flooding last week, and with more heavy rain and severe weather in the forecast many residents in Broward and Miami-Dade are on edge.

Piles of debris still line the streets of Hollywood, which is one of the South Florida cities that saw the worst of the flooding when torrential rain slammed the region last week.

In the hard-hit area of U.S. 441 and Sheridan Street in Hollywood, residents have shifted from cleanup to preparations with more flooding possible starting Tuesday night into Wednesday.

FILE - Law enforcement officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission evacuate residents from their homes in Hollywood. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

About a dozen claw trucks were on the roads Monday morning to pick up mountains of debris, and the city of Hollywood has handed out dehumidifiers along with brooms and dustpans.

The city also opened up a mobile comfort station on North 56th Avenue between Sheridan Street and Stirling Road that has washers, dryers and showers for residents to use.

Ahead of the incoming rounds of torrential rain in the forecast, the city of Hollywood has also opened two sandbag distribution sites. Households can get 10 bags, but will need to show an ID that has a Hollywood address.

Those locations are at Rotary Park and Holland Park, and those sites opened at 8 a.m.

"The grandfather of all floods"

At the La Vue at Emerald Pointe Apartments off Sheridan Street in Hollywood, dozens of vehicles were totaled, and first-floor apartments were inundated with water. By Monday, the property resembled a salvage yard, with stripped-down vehicles, seats lining the lawn, and car doors left open to dry out interiors.

Dumpsters throughout the complex overflowed with mattresses, carpeting, and other unsalvageable personal belongings after first-floor units took on nearly knee-deep water.

FILE - In an aerial view, floodwaters inundate a neighborhood on November 18, 2026 in Hollywood, Florida. Parts of South Florida experienced some 12 inches of rain, causing flooding in parts of Broward County. A flood watch continues through Thursday. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Orlando Barnett, a resident at the complex since 2018, noted that while residents lost vehicles during flooding in April 2023 and April 2024, last week's storm was "the grandfather of all floods."

"This drainage system is outdated, inadequate, antiquated, and inept to handle any kind of flooding," Barnett said, adding that many tenants are contemplating breaking their leases.

A Hollywood synagogue that has stood since the 1960s and survived multiple hurricanes suffered extensive damage Wednesday when its roof collapsed during torrential rain, leaving the building unsafe and its congregation facing an uncertain future.

The collapse occurred at Temple Sinai, located at 1400 N. 46th Avenue, as heavy rain and flooding swept through Broward County.

No one was inside the sanctuary when the roof collapsed, and no injuries were reported.