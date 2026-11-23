A dozen claw trucks were put on the road Monday to collect massive piles of ruined household belongings after relentless rainfall flooded homes across the area.

Floodwaters burst into local residences, destroying property inside and out. Hollywood resident Gorrin reported severe destruction to his home, including damaged electrical and septic systems, ruined drywall, baseboards, clothing, and toys. His large SUV parked in the driveway was also overwhelmed by the high floodwaters.

"We're ripping out all the baseboards. Septic got damaged, electric got damaged, and it's not just the inside; it's the outside as well," Gorrin said. "Eventually there's going to be more drywall here, more baseboards. We're going through everything now—clothing, toys."

Gorrin noted that the neighborhood had never experienced flooding of this magnitude before.

"It's pretty devastating. It's not something you expected," Gorrin explained. "We've been here 12 years, our neighbor's been here 36, and nothing like this has ever happened."

To prevent mold growth in affected homes, the city distributed 250 dehumidifiers on Sunday and is providing 300 more at the Driftwood Community Center.

Additionally, a mobile comfort station has opened on North 56th Avenue between Sheridan Street and Stirling Road. The station includes eight washers and dryers, showers, and bathrooms for residents needing assistance.

As residents attempt to clean up and restore their homes, concerns remain over additional rain forecasted for Wednesday.

"I'm not looking forward to that," Gorrin said. "I'm heading to Home Depot, hopefully to get some sandbags."