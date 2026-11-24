The NEXT Weather Team is tracking severe weather heading toward South Florida.

We've triggered a NEXT Weather Alert for Tuesday night through Wednesday night.

This graphic shows information on the CBS News Miami NEXT Weather Alert that will go into effect on Wednesday. CBS News Miami

Tuesday will be a warm, mostly dry day with a few pop-up showers, mostly in the Florida Keys.

The weather rapidly deteriorates overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

This graphic shows what conditions could look like in South Florida on Wednesday morning as heavy rain and severe weather move in. CBS News Miami

Heavy rain and severe storms will start in the overnight hours and last throughout the day until the midevening.

We will see several inches of rain across the metro area with some isolated areas reaching up to a half foot of rain.

This graphic shows the flood watches in effect ahead of more heavy rain in South Florida starting Tuesday night. CBS News Miami

There is the potential for some tornadic activity.

Our entire area is under a flood watch starting tonight and running through Wednesday night.

This graphic shows the flood alerts in effect due to king tides in South Florida. CBS News Miami

The rain and storms coincide with the peak of the king tides on Wednesday morning.

This will likely cause saltwater flooding in low-lying coastal areas.

This graphic shows the possible rain totals in South Florida on Wednesday. CBS News Miami

The storms clear out by Thanksgiving Thursday, which should be sunny and warm.

This graphic shows the Thanksgiving forecast in South Florida. CBS News Miami

The rest of the week looks good until the next round of rain starts on Sunday.