Flood watches issued in South Florida ahead of more heavy rain, possible severe storms
The NEXT Weather Team is tracking severe weather heading toward South Florida.
We've triggered a NEXT Weather Alert for Tuesday night through Wednesday night.
Tuesday will be a warm, mostly dry day with a few pop-up showers, mostly in the Florida Keys.
The weather rapidly deteriorates overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.
Heavy rain and severe storms will start in the overnight hours and last throughout the day until the midevening.
We will see several inches of rain across the metro area with some isolated areas reaching up to a half foot of rain.
There is the potential for some tornadic activity.
Our entire area is under a flood watch starting tonight and running through Wednesday night.
The rain and storms coincide with the peak of the king tides on Wednesday morning.
This will likely cause saltwater flooding in low-lying coastal areas.
The storms clear out by Thanksgiving Thursday, which should be sunny and warm.
The rest of the week looks good until the next round of rain starts on Sunday.