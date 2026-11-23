Clean-up efforts continued Monday in Hollywood, one of the areas hardest hit by last week's historic flood.

At the La Vue at Emerald Pointe Apartments off Sheridan Street, dozens of vehicles were totaled, and first-floor apartments were inundated with water. By Monday, the property resembled a salvage yard, with stripped-down vehicles, seats lining the lawn, and car doors left open to dry out interiors.

Dumpsters throughout the complex overflowed with mattresses, carpeting, and other unsalvageable personal belongings after first-floor units took on nearly knee-deep water. Last week, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officers rescued dozens of residents and pets from the property.

Orlando Barnett, a resident at the complex since 2018, noted that while residents lost vehicles during flooding in April 2023 and April 2024, last week's storm was "the grandfather of all floods".

"This drainage system is outdated, inadequate, antiquated, and inept to handle any kind of flooding," Barnett said, adding that many tenants are contemplating breaking their leases.

Barnett described a dire situation involving a neighbor who uses a wheelchair and was trapped overnight as floodwaters reached 14 inches inside the home. "Had he fallen out of that chair, he couldn't have gotten back in because he's handicapped—he would've died," Barnett said.

With King Tides and additional rain expected later this week, Barnett plans to stay elsewhere due to concerns the complex will submerge again.

In a statement to CBS News Miami, La Vue Apartments property management acknowledged the extensive damage to units and vehicles, describing the weather conditions as unprecedented and beyond their control.

Their statement reads:

"The significant rainfall and flooding last week caused extensive damage at La Vue, impacting apartment homes and vehicles throughout the community.

While the unprecedented weather conditions were beyond our control, we recognize how devastating and disruptive this experience has been for some of our residents, and how overwhelming and frustrating it has been.

Our team has been working diligently to address the damage, with restoration contractors on-site removing damaged materials and using specialized equipment to dry affected homes.

We are also coordinating with community partners to help connect residents with resources and additional support.

We know that restoring the property is only part of the recovery process. We are working directly with affected residents."