South Florida under a fire alert as Miami-Dade brush fire spreads

Dry conditions and gusty winds have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a fire weather watch for Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

The watch is in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening. The red flag warning for the day has been canceled, according to NWS.

With winds of 10 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts up to 25 miles per hour, and humidity as low as 20%, the NWS said any fires that develop could spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

The fire weather watch is different from the two red flag warnings that were issued on Monday and Thursday. The watch indicates weather conditions that will fuel fires, while a warning tells residents those conditions are actively occurring, according to CBS Miami news partner The Miami Herald.

Officials said the lack of rain in the forecast and persistent dry conditions are fueling the large brush fire in Homestead, near Florida City, which has been burning for more than a week and creating mayhem for drivers traveling to and from the Florida Keys.

The NASCAR Cup Series events at the Homestead Miami Speedway are set to continue as scheduled, according to Homestead officials.

Progress made in containing the sprawling fire

As of Friday morning, the fire had burned 25,000 acres and was 30% contained, according to the Florida Forest Service. That's officially larger than the recent Palisades Fire in California.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews, alongside state and local agencies, are attacking the fire from both the ground and the air, using helicopters to drop water on the blaze.

Fire has limited access to the Florida Keys

The fire has forced the closure of Card Sound Road, one of only two roads to the Florida Keys. The other is U.S. 1's 18-Mile Stretch which has been sporadically shut down over the last few days. The road could face intermittent shutdowns in the coming days due to smoke and firefighting operations.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office cautioned drivers to expect ongoing travel disruptions. Drivers traveling to or from the Keys are advised to check for updates before hitting the road.

Travelers can stay updated on road conditions through the Monroe County Sheriff's Office app, social media, and FL511.com.

Fire sparks health concerns

Authorities are advising people to stay indoors if they smell smoke, keep doors and windows closed and set air conditioning units to recirculate.

Vulnerable groups, including young children, the elderly and those with respiratory issues, should take extra precautions.

Drivers in the affected regions are advised to keep vehicle windows rolled up and use air conditioning in recirculation mode to limit exposure to smoke, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.