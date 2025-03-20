Experts warn of health risks as Miami-Dade brush fire continues to burn

Even if the air looks clear, being outside near a large brush fire isn't safe, experts warn.

A massive brush fire in southwest Miami-Dade is raising concerns about air quality and doctors say exposure, even without visible smoke, can be dangerous.

Lung expert: Fire poses serious health risks

Dr. Samuel Gurevich, a lung and critical care specialist at Cleveland Clinic, said this fire is more hazardous than last week's because of how noticeable it is. That means greater risks for anyone breathing in the smoke.

"Things can look completely clear, and wind shifts very quickly," Gurevich said. "In a matter of minutes, you get exposure."

The American Lung Association warns that inhaling smoke can affect anyone, not just those with pre-existing lung conditions.

Smoke exposure can inflame the lungs, and depending on what's burning, it may even release cancerous materials into the air.

Residents report smoke, ash and irritation

Local residents said they can see, smell and feel the smoke.

"It's in your nose," said Melissa Murrell, who lives nearby. "My eyes are burning now."

She has been limiting her time outside, only going out to walk her new puppy.

"There's ashes falling in the grass, and I don't want her to get sick," Murrell said.

Officials urge caution as fire burns for days

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is urging residents to stay indoors as crews work to contain the fire. Florida Highway Patrol officials say the fire will likely burn for several more days.

For those in affected areas, Gurevich recommends staying in a car or wearing an N95 mask if sensitive to smoke.

"You don't want this to be your first experience in finding out you have asthma," he said.