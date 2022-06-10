South Florida's members of Congress react to Jan. 6 committee's prime-time hearing on Capitol assault

MIAMI – CBS4 thought it was important to get South Florida's representatives and senators on the record reacting to what was revealed in the first January 6th public hearing.

We started the process on Tuesday to ensure we heard from our leaders on Capitol Hill Thursday night. Some opted to issue a statement before the hearings began, others are waiting until Thursday night's hearing concludes, and some chose not to offer a comment.

Reps. Ted Deutch and Debbie Wasserman Schultz said they would share a statement following Thursday night's hearing.

Sen. Marco Rubio's team did not acknowledge our request on Tuesday. After the senator appeared on Fox News Wednesday night discussing the hearings, we reached out again, but we have yet to get a response.

Sen. Rick Scott's team shared a statement on his behalf before the hearing:

"Senator Rick Scott has been clear that what happened on January 6 was absolutely horrible. He's grateful for the efforts of the FBI and law enforcement working to get to the bottom of what happened to hold the criminals who stormed the Capitol accountable to the fullest extent of the law. It's shameful that despite the good work of law enforcement, Joe Biden continues to make every attempt to use the Department of Justice as a political weapon to aid in Pelosi's charade of a committee.

"Our nation would be better off if Nancy Pelosi and Democrats would try devoting as much time, resources, and energy as they've put into this partisan show of the committee's proceedings on the real issues impacting every American family caused by the Biden Administration's disastrous policies, like runaway inflation, skyrocketing gas prices, continued supply chain failures, rising crime rates, and the thousands of illegal immigrants flooding over our Southern Border every day. Those are the real primetime issues that Americans are dealing with." - McKinley Lewis, Communications Director, Senator Rick Scott.

Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart responded Wednesday with:

"This is the most blatant attempt to distract the American people from the disastrous and failed policies of the Democratic Party."

Congressman Carlos Gimenez did not respond to our requests. Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar declined to comment.

Congresswoman Frederica Wilson said beforehand:

"The January 6th insurrection on the U.S. Capitol is one of the darkest chapters in our nation's history. Today's hearing and subsequent hearings are important steps toward accountability. They will provide the American people with much-deserved answers and empower prosecutors. We must do everything we can to prevent another January 6th. Our democracy is at stake. We must expose and hold accountable those who peddle seditious lies."

Friday night, Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick will speak with CBS4 about the first night of the public hearings. Make sure to join us then at 11.