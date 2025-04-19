South Florida can expect breezy, warm weather this holiday weekend

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a breezy and warm holiday weekend for South Florida. A mild morning in the 70s will lead to a warm afternoon in the lower to mid-80s on Saturday.

Breezy conditions linger not only throughout the day, but into the beginning of the upcoming work week.

Sustained winds of 15-20 mph are expected along with the potential for gusts up to 35 mph.

These strong winds will create rough marine conditions along with a high rip current risk until at least Monday. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for the Atlantic Waters and Florida Keys through this timeframe.

Conditions continue to remain dry over at least the next five days in South Florida. While we can't rule out a 10% chance for a stray sprinkle over the weekend, any rain which does move in from the ocean would be very brief and light.

The breeze continues for Easter Sunday as winds shift from the southeast, keeping afternoon highs in the lower to mid-80s.

Our weather pattern trends slightly warmer and more humid for the first half of next week, but rain chances remain slim-to-none through at least the middle of next week.