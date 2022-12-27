South Florida airports see more delays, cancelations, frustrated flyers

MIAMI - Travel disruptions continued for passengers at South Florida's airports on Tuesday as flights were canceled nationwide due to the massive winter storm.

However, South Florida's airports were spared the worst when it came to delays and cancelations.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, 85 flights were delayed and 35 were canceled at Miami International Airport. At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International there were 108 delayed flights and 91 cancelations.

Nationwide, more than 2,897 flights within, into or out of the US had been canceled, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware, while 1,617 flights had been delayed.

Tuesday's cancellations follow a full day of post-Christmas travel chaos, with 3,989 flights canceled on Monday -- 2,909 of those being Southwest flights.

Southwest Airlines said on Monday that consecutive days of extreme winter weather had forced it to fly around one third of the airline's usual schedule for several days. The airline said its "heartfelt apologies for this are just beginning".

Southwest warned that this week's cancellations and delays are expected to continue for several more days, with representatives saying the Dallas-based airline is planning to dial back its flight schedule in order to get operations on track.

Southwest was hit particularly hard because of a cascade of issues.

The storm slammed two of its biggest hubs -- Chicago and Denver -- at a time when Covid and other winter ailments were stretching staff rosters. Southwest's aggressive schedule and underinvestment have also been blamed.

The US Department of Transportation said that it was concerned about Southwest Airlines' "unacceptable" rate of cancellations over the holiday weekend and that it would examine whether the cancellations had been controllable.

Airport officials urge all flyers to check in to make sure their flight is still leaving before heading to the airport and those who have confirmed flights should leave early because there will be long lines for check-in and security screening.

The megablast of winter weather across the eastern two-thirds of the nation is forecast to slowly moderate this week.