Heat index nears 100 as Saharan dust gradually thins out Sunday across South Florida

A nice sea breeze will help thin out the Saharan dust over South Florida

Saharan dust will gradually thin out Sunday, but rain chances remain low with only a few storms expected over the inland areas in the afternoon.

The sea breeze will advance through the metro areas Sunday morning, providing some relief from the hazy sun and heat index, which will be near 100 degrees.

Temperatures will stabilize or even cool off a few degrees near the coast and just inland this afternoon. Eventually, a few showers will develop along the breeze over the inland metro areas and the Everglades Sunday afternoon.

A brief break from the heat can be expected in and around these storms.

Sunday evening, the storms will diminish, leading to another calm and clear night. This may let fog develop in open areas by Monday morning.

Expect higher rain chances with passing showers and storms this week as the dust moves out and moisture returns from the south. With the persistent southeast breeze, these will be morning showers and storms that push inland each afternoon.

There is a little more dust which is forecast to move back into the area next weekend, which could lower the rain chances slightly Friday and Saturday.

