Social media influencers claim to have cracked the code for the best sleep

A viral trend on social media claims to have cracked the code to getting the very best rest. Influencers swear by "sleepmaxxing," but some sleep experts caution not all the recommended so-called hacks will help.

The trend may resonate because many people apparently struggle to get enough sleep. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, close to 38% of adults in Miami-Dade and Broward do not get sufficient sleep.

The tips that come up under the hashtag "Sleepamaxxing" vary from lesser-known pointers to science-backed hacks.

So what really helps?

"Quieter room, more of a cooler temperature, going to bed at the same time, waking up at the same time," Maria Suurna, director of Sleep Surgery at the University of Miami Health System, said.

Harneet Walia, medical director of sleep at Baptist Health Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute, added to the list of proven ways to improve sleep hygiene. At the top of the list is getting seven to eight hours a day.

"Make sure you stay away from electronics an hour or so before bedtime. Avoid caffeine, because it has alerting properties, after noon or after 2 p.m. Everybody metabolizes caffeine in different ways," Walia said.

Options vary in their effectiveness

There are some viral suggestions on social media that these doctors say won't work for everyone.

"So melatonin is more so given to shift the sleep timing. For instance, in people who are night owls or people who are morning larks, that's where melatonin can be more effective," Walia said.

When it comes to magnesium, Walia said it can work, especially for patients who have restless leg syndrome.

One option making the rounds is taping one's mouth shut while they sleep.

"Absolutely, there is some reason to kind of consider that, for example, nasal breathing is definitely the most optimal way of breathing during the day and at night," Suurna said.

Both Suurna and Walia said if someone is still feeling sluggish after several hours of sleep, if they are constantly tossing and turning or can't fall asleep, it may be time to see a specialist and get a sleep evaluation.