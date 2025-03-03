Two dead, suspect in custody after shooting at Southwest Miami-Dade bar, authorities say

Multiple people shot after argument at bar in Southwest Miami-Dade

Two people are dead, a third person is injured and a suspect is in custody following a Sunday night shooting at a bar in the Redland area, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Authorities confirmed that the victims include a regular patron and an employee who were shot after a dispute inside the bar located at 18401 SW 256th Street, in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting at the location. Upon arrival, officials found three victims.

According to a bar employee, the night took a violent turn when a man became upset, left the bar to retrieve a gun from his car, and opened fire. The employee told CBS News Miami that friends of the shooter restrained him until police arrived.

The suspect is in custody and his identity has not been released, MDSO said.

Officials also confirmed that a good Samaritan was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center after accidentally shooting himself during the incident.