Video shows moment leading up to deadly shooting at Southwest Miami-Dade bar

Surveillance video captured the tense moments before a deadly shooting at a Redland-area bar on Sunday night, showing a heated exchange between a person and the alleged gunman, who was being held down on a table before.

Another customer is seen on video being restrained before chaos unfolded.

Moments later, gunfire rang out, leaving two people dead, a third injured, and Paul Edward Koch, 62, in custody, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office. He has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder with a weapon.

According to the arrest affidavit, Koch was involved in a physical altercation with another patron at Club Glades, located at 18401 SW 256th St., around 8:47 p.m. Sunday. Security staff escorted him out of the venue, but he soon returned with a handgun retrieved from his vehicle, authorities said.

Paul Edward Koch, 62. MDSO

Investigators stated that when Koch was confronted outside by one of the victims, he opened fire, fatally shooting him. He then moved toward the outdoor bar area and shot and killed a second victim, a bar employee. Authorities confirmed that neither victim was armed or appeared to have provoked Koch before the shooting.

"A fight broke out, and the owner of the place kicked out the guys that were fighting," a witness told CBS News Miami. "One of them went back to his car, grabbed a gun, and started shooting."

Nicole Terrell, a friend of one of the victims, Marc Hess, said the argument that led to the fatal shooting started over a spilled drink.

"When we were told last night, it was almost like: 'Am I dreaming?' It's just really unfortunate, it hits close to home," Terrell said.

A bar employee told CBS News Miami that Koch became upset, left the bar to retrieve a gun, and opened fire. The employee also noted that friends of the alleged shooter restrained him until police arrived.

Authorities recovered a semi-automatic handgun from Koch, who was taken into custody without further incident. He is being held without bond pending a court appearance.

Officials also confirmed that a good Samaritan was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center after accidentally shooting himself during the incident.

Surveillance footage and body-worn camera recordings reportedly captured the entirety of the shooting, providing key evidence for investigators.