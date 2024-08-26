Carbon monoxide leak detected at Cypress Bay High School in Weston for second time in week

WESTON - There was a carbon monoxide leak at Cypress Bay High School in Weston for the second time in a week.

High levels were detected on Monday just before 10 a.m. in the cafeteria area, according to a statement from the school's principal.

"This morning, during our ongoing monitoring of the building, we detected high carbon monoxide levels in the cafeteria. As a precautionary measure, we immediately evacuated the cafeteria to ensure the safety of all students and staff," said Cypress Bay High Principal Dr. Kassandra Fried in a message to parents. "I am pleased to inform you that the source has been identified and is being resolved. Out of an abundance of caution, we will continue to monitor the building closely to ensure that all areas remain safe."

All of the staff and students are safe, according to Fried, but cafeteria services have been affected.

"Please note that due to the repairs, we will not be serving hot food today and will have alternative indoor dining areas. However, we will have alternative meal options available for all students," she said in the email.

On Friday, high levels of CO in the cafeteria around 11:30 a.m. sent four employees and a paramedic to the hospital. No students were affected. Those in the building that houses the cafeteria were moved to another building and the entire network of gas piping to the school was shut off. Two hazardous materials teams ventilated the building and the carbon monoxide levels dropped to low.



Cypress Bay High School is the largest high school in the state with approximately 4,800 students.

This was not the only gas leak in a Broward school on Monday.

One was detected in the cafeteria at Oriole Elementary School in Fort Lauderdale. The school was temporarily evacuated as a precaution and it was capped.

"Following a thorough inspection the school was deemed safe for students and staff to return to their classrooms," the school district said in a statement.

One employee was taken to an area hospital as a precaution, according to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue.

Carbon monoxide is an invisible, odorless, tasteless gas and is highly poisonous. Depending on the level of exposure, CO may cause fatigue, weakness, chest pains for those with heart disease, nausea, vomiting, headaches, confusion, impaired vision, loss of consciousness and in severe cases, death.