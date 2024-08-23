Cypress Bay High School cafeteria evacuated due to high levels of carbon monoxide

WESTON - The cafeteria at Cyprus Bay High School in Weston was evacuated Friday due to high levels of carbon monoxide.

The City Of Weston posted on X, formerly Twitter, that Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue "responded to Cypress Bay High School where three individuals experiencing lightheadedness in the cafeteria have been taken to an area hospital."

The three people were taken to the nearby Cleveland Clinic. All were adults and two were school employees.

The city said firefighters discovered high carbon monoxide levels and all the gas to Building 1, which houses the cafeteria, was shut off.

Only Building 1 was evacuated, and the students were moved to Building 300. All of the students are safe and parents do not have to pick them up, according to John Sullivan with the Broward County Public Schools district.

Just before 11 a.m., the City of Weston said that two hazardous materials teams had ventilated the building and the carbon monoxide levels were low.

"Additional adult patients are being evaluated and additional EMS units have been called in," according to an update from the city. "The school is taking all necessary safety precautions."

Falcon Cove Middle School on the same campus has not been affected.

Cypress Bay High School is the largest high school in the state with approximately 4,800 students.

Carbon monoxide is an invisible, odorless, tasteless gas and is highly poisonous. Depending on the level of exposure, CO may cause fatigue, weakness, chest pains for those with heart disease, nausea, vomiting, headaches, confusion, impaired vision, loss of consciousness and in severe cases, death.