Second boat explosion in 6 months injures 11 near Fort Lauderdale sandbar

For the second time in less than six months, a boat explosion has rocked the waters off Fort Lauderdale, this time injuring 11 people and prompting a multi-agency emergency response near a popular sandbar.

Surveillance video captured the moment the vessel, which had 15 people on board, exploded near 15th Street Fisheries shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, according to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

Explosion caught on video

Captain Cole Sisler, who recorded the explosion, said he has seen similar incidents before and noted that gasoline vapors from the carburetor or fuel vents can ignite during fueling or mechanical issues.

"It's something I've seen many times before unfortunately," Sisler said. "What happens unfortunately with these boats is, especially during fueling or mechanical issues, the gasoline vapors from the carburetor, fuel vents, will billow in the engine department."

Bret Triano, who witnessed the explosion from his dinghy, described a large fireball and people falling from the boat. He said he helped rescue a man he saw flailing in the water.

"When they went to start their boat up, it just exploded," Triano said. "There was a huge fire ball and people were kind of falling off the boat."

Injuries, investigation ongoing

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed that 11 people were injured. A dog on board was also rescued and is in good health.

Antonio Rivera, who was on the boat with his 7- and 5-year-old sons, said outside the hospital that his family suffered burns in the explosion.

"Burned in the boat explosion just now. We tried to fuel up the boat and it must've been a gas leak and a spark went off and an explosion," Rivera said. "My wife and my kids, they'll be okay, there's nothing permanent, but they did get third degree burns."

Two children and two adults are in critical condition, four adults are in serious condition and two others are listed in good condition.

All 10 patients are expected to remain at Jackson Memorial Hospital for at least another night, authorities said.

Second explosion since December

Authorities noted that this marks at least the second boat explosion in the same area in under six months. In December, a separate explosion left one man dead and several others injured.

Multiple agencies are currently investigating the cause of Monday's incident.