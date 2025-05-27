Flash fire explosion sent boat passengers overboard in Fort Lauderdale, investigators say

Investigators said a flash fire erupted aboard a 39-foot Sea Ray boat near Fort Lauderdale on Memorial Day, sending people overboard in a sudden explosion captured on video.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed that 15 people were on board at the time of the incident.

A video of the explosion shows the moment the fire ignited, followed by people jumping into the water moments later.

Fuel vapors believed to be the cause

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said Monday that it appears fuel vapors ignited and caused the brief but intense fire, which extinguished itself shortly after.

Investigation and cleanup underway

FWC investigators were seen offloading bags of items from the boat as part of the ongoing investigation. Others who identified themselves as working with the mechanic servicing the vessel also removed personal belongings.

Efforts to tow the damaged boat were delayed due to low tide, authorities said.

FWC and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue continue to investigate the cause of the fire.