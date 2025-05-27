Several people, including children, still hospitalized after Fort Lauderdale boat explosion, authorities say

Seven adults and two young children remain hospitalized Tuesday after a fiery boat explosion near a popular Fort Lauderdale sandbar on Memorial Day that injured 11 people, according to authorities and hospital officials.

Florida wildlife officials said 15 people were on board the vessel when it suddenly exploded on the water just before 6 p.m. Monday.

Video of the blast, captured by a nearby boat captain, showed flames erupting from the vessel as passengers were thrown into the water. Authorities said the explosion likely stemmed from a gasoline leak that ignited during refueling.

Of the 11 people injured, 10 were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's burn center in Miami. One man has since been discharged. Hospital staff said the remaining patients — seven adults and two children, ages 5 and 7 — are in good and fair condition, respectively. Several of the victims suffered serious burns, including third-degree injuries.

"We tried to fuel up the boat, and it must've been a gas leak," said Antonio Rivera, one of the victims, who is also the father of the two injured boys. "A spark went off and [there was] an explosion. My wife and my kids — they'll be okay. There's nothing permanent, but they did get burned."

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue confirmed that a dog on board the boat was rescued and is in good health.

Multiple agencies, including the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, and the U.S. Coast Guard, are investigating the cause of the explosion.

Witnesses said similar incidents involving gasoline fumes have occurred at the same fueling dock in the past year.

Despite the severity of the burns, hospital officials say all patients are expected to recover.