Judge threatens to exclude Sean "Diddy" Combs from courtroom over jury interactions

Jesse Zanger
Alice Gainer
Former graphic designer for Sean "Diddy" Combs testifies at trial
Former graphic designer for Sean "Diddy" Combs testifies at trial 00:38

The judge in the Sean "Diddy" Combs trial threatened Thursday to potentially have Combs removed from court. 

Judge Arun Subramanian scolded defense attorney Marc Agnifilo for expressions the judge said Combs made to the jury, including looking at them and "nodding vigorously" during the testimony of graphic designer Bryana "Bana" Bongolan, a friend of Cassie Ventura's

Subramanian told Agnifilo that can't happen again, and that if it does, he'll consider giving a "curative instruction," which could include excluding Combs from the courtroom. 

Agnifilo told the judge he understood. 

"There should be no efforts whatsoever to have an interaction with this jury," the judge said. 

The discussion between the judge and Agnifilo happened while jurors were out of the courtroom, at lunch. 

Bongolan had been under questioning about an incident in which she alleges Combs dangled her over the balcony of a Los Angeles apartment building in 2016. She testified the incident left her traumatized and she would wake up screaming. 

Combs' defense attorneys said Bongolan has a pending lawsuit against Combs which seeks millions of dollars. They questioned her about the time and date stamp of a photo which was allegedly taken on the date of the incident, saying Combs may have been elsewhere on tour at the time. The defense showed a hotel bill from the same date of the alleged incident, suggesting Combs may have been staying in New York under the alias of Frank Black at the time. 

Bongolan went on to testify that, while she doesn't recall the precise date of the incident, she is certain it took place. 

Another of Combs' ex-girlfriends took the stand Thursday afternoon. The woman is testifying under the pseudonym "Jane" to protect her identity. She was expected to testify that she dated Combs for three years and she too then went on to participate in "freak offs." 

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to five charges, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. Prosecutors have claim Combs used his business empire and employees to help him to engage "in a persistent and pervasive pattern of abuse toward women and other individuals," including arranging for sex workers to be transported for "freak offs" and using money, drugs and threats to control his alleged victims. 

He could face life in prison if convicted on all counts. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

