Sean "Diddy" Combs rejects plea deal as sex trafficking, racketeering case set to begin

Sean "Diddy" Combs rejected a plea deal offer during the final pre-trial hearing in his sex trafficking and racketeering case in New York City on Thursday.

Jury selection is set to begin next week.

What happened in court

After asking Combs to confirm he was of sound mind and not on any drugs, District Judge Arun Subramanian asked the rapper and producer if he rejected the prosecution's offer of a plea deal, to which he replied, "Yes, I do."

Details of the prospective plea deal were not given.

Combs, 55, entered court waving to various people. He carried a notebook and put on glasses to read at times. He was wearing tan prison clothing. During his trial, however, Combs will be allowed to wear certain approved street clothes. A recent court order allows him to wear button-down shirts, pants, sweaters, socks and shoes without laces in court.

Jury selection about to begin

Prospective jurors have already filled out questionnaires. Starting Monday, they'll be questioned individually and asked whether they've read or watched news reports about the case since filling those questionnaires out.

Combs has six defense attorneys, and on Thursday they said they'll be adding two more.

Meanwhile, the defense brought up an alleged victim's personal attorney, saying they were "concerned with her behavior here." The defense said that attorney had given an interview to a TV network in an attempt to bolster her client's credibility. The judge reminded all the attorneys and witnesses to adhere to rules of professional conduct.

Prospective jurors were asked to arrive at court early Monday. The judge is hoping to complete jury selection in a few days in order to give attorneys the rest of the week to focus on trial prep.

Opening statements are scheduled for May 12.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to five counts, including transportation to engage in prostitution and sex trafficking. He has been held without bail since his September arrest. He could face decades in prison if convicted.