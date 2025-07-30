School from Chile identifies second girl killed in sailboat crash off Miami Beach

Family members of girl killed in sailboat crash near Miami Beach fly in from Argentina

As the prominent family of a 7-year-old girl who died in Monday's sailboat crash off Miami Beach arrived Wednesday in South Florida from Argentina, a school in Chile is claiming that the second girl who died was one of their own.

On Wednesday, the Colegio San Pedro Nolasco Vitacura in Santiago, Chile, posted an obituary on Facebook for former student Erin Victoria Ko Han, who they said passed away Monday.

The school said Han was with them from 2016 until 2024, when she moved to the United States with her family.

CBS News Miami contacted the school and a receptionist confirmed the post refers to the 13-year-old girl who died in the accident. However, American authorities have not confirmed this information.

The other girl, 7-year-old Mila Yankelevich, is the granddaughter of Cris Morena and Gustavo Yankelevich, two prominent Argentine media producers. On Wednesday morning, they landed at Miami International Airport on a flight from Buenos Aires, but did not wish to make a comment.

Mila Yankelevich was the youngest daughter of television producer and director Tomas Yankelevich and actress Sofia Reca. The girl, who lived in both Surfside and Argentina with her family, is remembered as a joyful child who loved dancing, singing and dressing up in costumes.

Two survivors remain in critical condition

The two girls were among five campers and a camp counselor who were aboard the sailboat when it was struck by a barge in Biscayne Bay between Hibiscus Island and Monument Island, authorities said.

An 8-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl remain in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

A 12-year-old girl and a 19-year old woman were evaluated on-site after the crash but were not taken to a hospital.

The children were part of a summer sailing camp operated by the Miami Yacht Club and affiliated with the Miami Youth Sailing Foundation.

Members of the Miami Yacht Club are asking for privacy at this time. In a statement, the club said out of respect for the families impacted and to allow for the necessary response efforts, they are closing their facilities until further notice.