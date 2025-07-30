Cris Morena, Argentine TV producer, arrives in Miami after granddaughter dies in sailboat crash

Family members of girl killed in sailboat crash near Miami Beach fly in from Argentina

Family members of one of the two girls who died in a deadly sailboat crash near Miami Beach on Monday have arrived in Miami this Wednesday.

Seven-year-old Mila Yankelevich is the granddaughter of Cris Morena and Gustavo Yankelevich, two prominent Argentine media producers. On Wednesday, they landed at Miami International Airport on a flight from Buenos Aires, but did not wish to make a comment.

Mila Yankelevich was the youngest daughter of television producer and director Tomas Yankelevich and actress Sofia Reca. The girl, who lived in both Surfside and Argentina with her family, is remembered as a joyful child who loved dancing, singing and dressing up in costumes.

Two girls fighting for their lives after the crash

Along with Mila Yankelevich, a 13-year-old girl, who has not been identified, also died as a result of the crash. They were among five girls and a camp counselor who were aboard the sailboat when it was struck by a barge in Biscayne Bay between Hibiscus Island and Monument Island, authorities said.

On Tuesday, the Educational Community of San Pedro Nolasco School in Chile posted an obituary for former student Erin Victoria Ko Han who the said passed away Monday.

CBS News Miami contacted the school and a receptionist confirmed the post refers to the 13-year-old girl who died in the accident. The U.S. Coast Guard has not confirmed this was the name of the girl who died.

An 8-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl remain in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

A 12-year-old girl and a 19-year old woman were evaluated on-site after the crash but were not taken to a hospital.

Coast Guard vows thorough investigation

The Coast Guard, which is the lead agency in the crash investigation, said Tuesday it will be thorough.

"Know that we grieve with you. We will not take this lightly and we will not forget. We owe you answers and we are committed to finding them," Coast Guard Miami Sector Commander Frank Florio said.

Florio said they have interviewed the captain of the tugboat that was piloting the barge.

"We did do alcohol testing and we have conducted the chemical testing as well," he said.

Those test results are pending.

The children were part of a summer sailing camp operated by the Miami Yacht Club and affiliated with the Miami Youth Sailing Foundation.

Members of the Miami Yacht Club are asking for privacy at this time. In a statement, the club said out of respect for the families impacted and to allow for the necessary response efforts, they are closing their facilities further notice.

