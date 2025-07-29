Sailboat, barge in deadly crash that killed two girls near Miami Beach removed from scene

On Tuesday, the sailboat involved in the fatal crash that killed two girls near Miami Beach was removed from the scene, along with the construction barge that collided with it.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed Tuesday that alcohol and chemical testing had been completed and that results were pending.

Young victim identified, community mourns

Seven-year-old Mila Yankelevich has been identified as one of the victims. A 13-year-old girl, who also died in the collision, was not identified.

Yankelevich, who lived in both Surfside and Argentina with her family, is being remembered as a joyful child who loved dancing, singing and dressing up in costumes.

Social media has been flooded with condolences. One message read, "I don't know you, but I hug you very, very tight. I accompany you with prayers and telling the family I'm so sorry. What a misfortune, my God. Much strength and rest in peace."

She was the youngest daughter of television producer and director Tomas Yankelevich and actress Sofia Reca.

Her grandmother, Cris Morena, is a renowned television producer, actress and musician. Her grandfather, Gustavo Yankelevich, is also a prominent television producer and businessman.

Coast Guard responds to safety questions

The Coast Guard said the barge, which has been moved to Lido Island, had been supporting construction work in the Miami Beach area prior to the accident.

During a news conference in Miami Beach, officials answered a key question raised by the public: "Were the girls wearing life jackets?" Based on investigative work and interviews, CBS News Miami reported that all the girls were believed to have been wearing life jackets at the time of the crash.

"Speed is always a factor in any type of vessel movement," the Coast Guard noted, adding that the waters where the crash occurred are "a commonly used navigational area and it's frequented by our maritime population."

Legal considerations and ongoing investigation

The Coast Guard has interviewed the captain of the tugboat but has not disclosed details, citing an ongoing investigation.

Maritime attorney Brandon Volk said that under maritime rules, "the smaller vessel has the right of way and that a larger vessel must cede the right of way to a sailboat, specifically."

Officials also did not release information on who owns the barge or whether the same company operates the tugboat involved.

The sailboat was carrying children from a summer sailing camp run by the Miami Yacht Club when it was struck near Hibiscus Island.

Two other children remain in critical condition. A teenage girl and a female adult were rescued.