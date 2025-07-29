Watch CBS News
Local News

Sailboat, barge in deadly crash that killed two girls near Miami Beach removed from scene

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Read Full Bio
Mauricio Maldonado,
Ivan Taylor,
Ted Scouten
Reporter
Multiple Emmy Award-winning journalist Ted Scouten has been the familiar face at the scene of international stories that have affected South Florida since 1998.
Read Full Bio
Ted Scouten

/ CBS Miami

Officials remove barge, sailboat in fatal collision near Miami Beach
Officials remove barge, sailboat in fatal collision near Miami Beach 05:07

On Tuesday, the sailboat involved in the fatal crash that killed two girls near Miami Beach was removed from the scene, along with the construction barge that collided with it.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed Tuesday that alcohol and chemical testing had been completed and that results were pending.

Young victim identified, community mourns

Seven-year-old Mila Yankelevich has been identified as one of the victims. A 13-year-old girl, who also died in the collision, was not identified.

Yankelevich, who lived in both Surfside and Argentina with her family, is being remembered as a joyful child who loved dancing, singing and dressing up in costumes.

Social media has been flooded with condolences. One message read, "I don't know you, but I hug you very, very tight. I accompany you with prayers and telling the family I'm so sorry. What a misfortune, my God. Much strength and rest in peace."

She was the youngest daughter of television producer and director Tomas Yankelevich and actress Sofia Reca.

Her grandmother, Cris Morena, is a renowned television producer, actress and musician. Her grandfather, Gustavo Yankelevich, is also a prominent television producer and businessman.

Coast Guard responds to safety questions

U.S. Coast Guard holds press conference on deadly barge-sailboat collision 11:24

The Coast Guard said the barge, which has been moved to Lido Island, had been supporting construction work in the Miami Beach area prior to the accident.

During a news conference in Miami Beach, officials answered a key question raised by the public: "Were the girls wearing life jackets?" Based on investigative work and interviews, CBS News Miami reported that all the girls were believed to have been wearing life jackets at the time of the crash.

"Speed is always a factor in any type of vessel movement," the Coast Guard noted, adding that the waters where the crash occurred are "a commonly used navigational area and it's frequented by our maritime population."

Legal considerations and ongoing investigation

The Coast Guard has interviewed the captain of the tugboat but has not disclosed details, citing an ongoing investigation.

Maritime attorney Brandon Volk said that under maritime rules, "the smaller vessel has the right of way and that a larger vessel must cede the right of way to a sailboat, specifically."

Officials also did not release information on who owns the barge or whether the same company operates the tugboat involved.

The sailboat was carrying children from a summer sailing camp run by the Miami Yacht Club when it was struck near Hibiscus Island.

Two other children remain in critical condition. A teenage girl and a female adult were rescued. 

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue