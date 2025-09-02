Scattered storms develop in South Florida with the heating of the day

It was a mostly dry, partly sunny start to Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms will develop in the afternoon and evening. Highs will rise to the low 90s and it will feel like the low triple digits when the humidity is factored in.

There is a low risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches and the UV index is extreme. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic or Florida Keys waters.

On Wednesday, there will be another round of wet weather. It will be a warm start with temperatures mostly in the upper 70s across South Florida. Highs will climb to the low 90s once again. Storms will fire up in the afternoon with the heating of the day and plenty of moisture around.

The chance of rain is higher on Thursday with scattered to numerous storms likely as the atmosphere remains moist and unstable.

By late week into the weekend, the chance of rain will not be as high and temperatures will be closer to normal. Spotty storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday with highs around 90 degrees.