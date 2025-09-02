Watch CBS News
Local News

Scattered storms develop in South Florida with the heating of the day

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

Scattered late afternoon showers will move across South Florida
Scattered late afternoon showers will move across South Florida 02:50

It was a mostly dry, partly sunny start to Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms will develop in the afternoon and evening. Highs will rise to the low 90s and it will feel like the low triple digits when the humidity is factored in. 

There is a low risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches and the UV index is extreme. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic or Florida Keys waters. 

On Wednesday, there will be another round of wet weather. It will be a warm start with temperatures mostly in the upper 70s across South Florida. Highs will climb to the low 90s once again. Storms will fire up in the afternoon with the heating of the day and plenty of moisture around.

rain-chances.png

The chance of rain is higher on Thursday with scattered to numerous storms likely as the atmosphere remains moist and unstable. 

By late week into the weekend, the chance of rain will not be as high and temperatures will be closer to normal. Spotty storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday with highs around 90 degrees.

Lissette Gonzalez

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue