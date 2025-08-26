Scattered South Florida storms may bring heavy downpours

Scattered afternoon showers will bring some relief from the South Florida heat

Scattered afternoon showers will bring some relief from the South Florida heat

Scattered afternoon showers will bring some relief from the South Florida heat

South Florida is in for another scorcher on Tuesday with afternoon highs in the low 90s under a partly cloudy sky. However, when the humidity is factored in, it will feel like the low 100s.

Most of South Florida is under a major risk for heat-related health illness without proper cooling and hydration. Drink plenty of water throughout the day and stay in the shade, if you're outdoors, and air conditioning when possible.

In the late afternoon, scattered showers and storms will develop. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds.

There is a low risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches and the UV index is extreme. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic or Florida Keys waters.

Wednesday morning will be warm and mainly dry with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Highs will climb to the low 90s in the afternoon and it will feel like the low 100s. Spotty storms will develop mid- to late afternoon, some of the rain will linger through the evening.

Late week, the chance of rain will gradually increase. Highs will remain seasonable near 90 degrees due to the east breeze.

The upcoming weekend is looking wet and unsettled with higher rain chances due to a frontal boundary forecast to stall to the north and plenty of moisture around.