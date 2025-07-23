Scattered showers, thunderstorms roll in across South Florida, some with heavy downpours

South Florida is in for another round of wet weather on Wednesday.

Scattered showers and storms will move across parts of South Florida with the potential for some heavy downpours and localized flooding. The Weather Prediction Center has placed Broward, and most of Miami-Dade, under a marginal (level 1) risk of flash flooding.

The National Weather Service said Miami-Dade is under a flood advisory until 11:45 a.m. It said additional rainfall amounts of 1 - 3 inches are expected which could lead to minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Areas impacted include Miami, Hialeah, Coral Gables, South Miami, Kendall, Doral, Pinecrest, Miami Springs, Sweetwater, West Miami, Medley, Westchester, Olympia Heights, Fountainbleau, University Park, University Of Miami and Miami International Airport.

Highs will climb to around 90 degrees in the afternoon, however, when the humidity is factored in, it will feel like the upper 90s and low 100s in some areas.

The upper-level area of low pressure that has brought the moisture and rain over the last few days will keep the chance of rain higher on Wednesday. Some lingering moisture on Thursday will lead to some passing showers and storms. However, it will be a transitional day as Saharan dust begins to move in.

The Saharan dust and drier air will continue to move in on Friday and through the weekend, lowering the chance of rain. As the rain moves out, the sizzling heat returns. Highs will soar to the low 90s and it will feel like the triple-digits when you factor in the humidity on Saturday and Sunday.

Disturbance will bring rain to Florida. NEXT Weather

The National Hurricane Center is giving the trough of low pressure near the southeastern U.S. coast a 10% chance of development as it moves west-southwestward the next few days. Regardless of development, this system will bring heavy rain to Florida and then the northern Gulf coast through this weekend.