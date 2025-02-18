Scattered showers return to South Florida, keep an umbrella handy

MIAMI - Keep the umbrella handy as scattered showers return on Tuesday.

A few showers popped up early in the morning as South Florida woke to temperatures in the low 70s along the coast and upper 60s inland. Highs will climb to the low 80s in the afternoon.

The chance of rain is higher as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. Most of South Florida is in a moderate drought so this rain will be beneficial.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters over the Atlantic or Keys waters.

Wednesday will be warmer as highs will rise to the low 80s with only a 10% chance of rain. Thursday will be seasonable with lows in the upper 60s and highs will be in the upper 70s.

Cooler air on the way for the weekend

A strong cold front will move in late Thursday and will usher in the coldest air since January.

Friday morning will be chilly as lows will fall to the 50s in Broward and Miami-Dade. It will be cooler for the Keys, with lows dropping to the low 60s. It will be a breezy, pleasant day with highs in the low 70s.

This weekend we'll wake to temperatures in the low 60s while highs will climb to the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday.