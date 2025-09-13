Watch CBS News
Local News

Stormy Saturday afternoon for South Florida before drier air moves in on Sunday

By
Scott Withers
Scott Withers is part of the NEXT Weather team as the weekend morning meteorologist for CBS News Miami.
/ CBS Miami

Anticipate some possible flooding following Saturday afternoon storms in South Florida
The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a stormy Saturday afternoon in South Florida.

Storms are forecasted to pop up in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties starting at 2 p.m. and stretching into the early evening hours. 

sat-storms.png
NEXT Weather is tracking a stormy afternoon for Saturday in South Florida. CBS News Miami

The height of the storms will be from 3 to 5 p.m. and is expected to die down around 6 p.m. 

Drier air will move across the Florida peninsula on Sunday, which will cut down the risk of widespread rainstorms. This will be the first of several days of less rain.

The risk of afternoon rainstorms increases again towards the middle of next week.

