Stormy Saturday afternoon for South Florida before drier air moves in on Sunday
The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a stormy Saturday afternoon in South Florida.
Storms are forecasted to pop up in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties starting at 2 p.m. and stretching into the early evening hours.
The height of the storms will be from 3 to 5 p.m. and is expected to die down around 6 p.m.
Drier air will move across the Florida peninsula on Sunday, which will cut down the risk of widespread rainstorms. This will be the first of several days of less rain.
The risk of afternoon rainstorms increases again towards the middle of next week.