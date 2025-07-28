Two children dead after sailboat and barge collision off Miami Beach, officials say

All accounted for after sailboat sinks in Biscayne Bay off Miami Beach

All accounted for after sailboat sinks in Biscayne Bay off Miami Beach

Two children were killed and four others injured Monday after a barge struck a sailboat near Hibiscus Island, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Children, counselor pulled from water

At approximately 11:30 a.m., Coast Guard Sector Miami received a report from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue of a collision between a sailboat and a barge near Hibiscus Island.

Officials said six people, an adult female counselor and five children ranging in age from 8 to 12, entered the water. The sailboat sank following the impact.

Three victims were transported to Miami-Dade Marina and two were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. One person remains unresponsive, according to the Coast Guard.

Massive multi-agency search effort

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials said their officers responded to the crash along with multiple agencies.

A collective dive and water rescue effort involved Miami Beach Fire Rescue, City of Miami Fire Rescue, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and law enforcement from both cities.

One child and the adult counselor were evaluated at the scene but were not hospitalized.

The Coast Guard is leading the investigation, which remains ongoing.

Miami Yacht Club confirms accident

The Miami Yacht Club confirmed that an incident occurred earlier today on the water involving youth participants of the Miami Youth Sailing Foundation.

"At this time, details are still emerging, and we are actively gathering all available facts. Our priority is the safety and well-being of everyone involved, and we are working closely with the appropriate authorities and organizations to understand the situation fully."