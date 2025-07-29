Alcohol, chemical tests pending after boat collision that killed 2 children near Miami Beach, Coast Guard says

The U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday held its first press conference following a fatal collision between a barge and a sailboat near Miami Beach that killed two children.

Captain Frank Florio, commander of Coast Guard Sector Miami, said the investigation into the Monday, July 28, incident remains ongoing, with alcohol and chemical test results still pending.

"Our hearts are with the families of the victims and we stand united in grief and resolve," Florio said. "This tragedy reminds us of the fragility of life and our shared responsibility in keeping our waterways safe."

Two children dead, two hospitalized

According to Florio, the Coast Guard received a report at 11:27 a.m. Monday about a collision involving a tug and barge and a sailing vessel with six people on board near Hibiscus and Monument islands. Miami Beach Fire Rescue was first to arrive, followed by other local and federal agencies.

A 7-year-old and a 13-year-old died the same day, two other individuals remain hospitalized in critical condition, and two others were rescued. Search and rescue efforts concluded Monday, and next-of-kin notifications have been completed.

Life jackets, camp, and vessel activity under review

Coast Guard officials believe the children were wearing life jackets at the time of the crash, based on initial interviews. However, Florio said the investigation is ongoing and will confirm those details. The summer camp affiliated with the children is part of the investigation.

Florio confirmed that the barge involved was supporting construction operations in the Miami Beach area.

The captain of the tug has been interviewed as part of the inquiry. The vessels' registration information has not been released and remains under review pending the outcome of the investigation.

"We did do alcohol testing and have conducted chemical testing as well," Florio said. "We're pending those results right now."

Coast Guard to lead maritime investigation

The Coast Guard will remain the lead agency in the maritime casualty investigation.

Florio emphasized that the focus moving forward will be on preserving evidence, identifying contributing factors and ensuring accountability.

Salvage operations for both vessels were set for Tuesday.

"To the families, first responders and all those impacted, know that we grieve with you," Florio said. "We owe you answers, and we are committed to finding them."

He concluded by urging the public to continue enjoying South Florida's waterways but to do so responsibly and safely.