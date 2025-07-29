Watch CBS News
Local News

Alcohol, chemical tests pending after boat collision that killed 2 children near Miami Beach, Coast Guard says

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Read Full Bio
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Officials remove barge, sailboat in fatal collision near Miami Beach
Officials remove barge, sailboat in fatal collision near Miami Beach 05:07

The U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday held its first press conference following a fatal collision between a barge and a sailboat near Miami Beach that killed two children.

Captain Frank Florio, commander of Coast Guard Sector Miami, said the investigation into the Monday, July 28, incident remains ongoing, with alcohol and chemical test results still pending.

U.S. Coast Guard holds press conference on deadly barge-sailboat collision 11:24

"Our hearts are with the families of the victims and we stand united in grief and resolve," Florio said. "This tragedy reminds us of the fragility of life and our shared responsibility in keeping our waterways safe."

Two children dead, two hospitalized

According to Florio, the Coast Guard received a report at 11:27 a.m. Monday about a collision involving a tug and barge and a sailing vessel with six people on board near Hibiscus and Monument islands. Miami Beach Fire Rescue was first to arrive, followed by other local and federal agencies.

A 7-year-old and a 13-year-old died the same day, two other individuals remain hospitalized in critical condition, and two others were rescued. Search and rescue efforts concluded Monday, and next-of-kin notifications have been completed.

Life jackets, camp, and vessel activity under review

Coast Guard officials believe the children were wearing life jackets at the time of the crash, based on initial interviews. However, Florio said the investigation is ongoing and will confirm those details. The summer camp affiliated with the children is part of the investigation.

Florio confirmed that the barge involved was supporting construction operations in the Miami Beach area.

The captain of the tug has been interviewed as part of the inquiry. The vessels' registration information has not been released and remains under review pending the outcome of the investigation.

"We did do alcohol testing and have conducted chemical testing as well," Florio said. "We're pending those results right now."

Coast Guard to lead maritime investigation

The Coast Guard will remain the lead agency in the maritime casualty investigation.

Florio emphasized that the focus moving forward will be on preserving evidence, identifying contributing factors and ensuring accountability.

Salvage operations for both vessels were set for Tuesday.

"To the families, first responders and all those impacted, know that we grieve with you," Florio said. "We owe you answers, and we are committed to finding them."

He concluded by urging the public to continue enjoying South Florida's waterways but to do so responsibly and safely.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue