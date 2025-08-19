Marlins' Edward Cabrera allows career-high 11 hits in 7-4 loss to Cards

Tyler Saggese went 3 for 4 and scored two runs, Iván Herrera had three RBIs, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Miami Marlins 7-4 on Tuesday night.

Herrera's RBIs accounted for the first three runs of the game and Pedro Pagés extended his season-high hitting streak to nine games with an RBI single in the fourth to make it 4-0 St. Louis.

The Marlins had their first hit of the game in the fourth inning on an infield single by Xavier Edwards, who leads the National League in batting average at .302.

He scored on Jakob Marsee's triple and Marsee scored on a fielding error by Cardinals starting pitcher Michael McGreevy, who overthrew to third base to make it 4-2.

McGreevy (5-2) pitched six innings, allowing six hits and had five strikeouts. Riley O'Brien earned his second save of the season, pitching one inning with two strikeouts and two walks.

Saggese and Maysn Winn both scored a run in the fifth inning to extend the Cardinals' lead to 6-2, but the Marlins responded with an RBI double by Otto Lopez to bring the game within two. Winn scored again in the seventh off a sacrifice fly by Saggese to make it 7-4.

Marlins starting pitcher Edward Cabrera (6-7) allowed a career-high 11 hits in the loss. He finished with six strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.

The Marlins had the tying run in scoring position with two outs in the sixth inning but McGreevy struck out Eric Wagaman to keep the Cardinals ahead.

The Cardinals had 12 hits from seven different batters.

The Cardinals and the Marlins will meet for the final game of the series on Wednesday night. St. Louis will start Andre Pallante (6-10, 5.04 ERA). Miami will start Sandy Alcantara (6-11, 6.31).

