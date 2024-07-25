Orioles edge Marlins 7-6 in 10 innings

Ryan Mountcastle hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning and the Baltimore Orioles rebounded after wasting a six-run lead to beat the Miami Marlins 7-6 on Thursday for their fourth win in 12 games.

AL East-leading Baltimore (61-41) avoided getting swept in the three-game series against the NL-worst Marlins (37-66).

"Great team win there, to end it in extra innings and squeak out a victory," Mountcastle said. "We needed that one."

Anthony Santander hit his 28th homer, and Colton Cowser and Connor Norby also went deep against Roddery Muñoz as the Orioles built a 6-0 lead by the fourth inning.

"We swung the bats really well to start the game and we don't add on," Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. "We've done this too many times and we have to learn to be able to step on people and make it easier on ourselves."

Josh Bell hit a solo homer in the sixth, and Miami closed to 6-3 in the eighth when Xavier Edwards hit an RBI single and scored on Bryan De La Cruz's double.

Craig Kimbrel blew a save for the fifth time in 28 chances after a one-out single and a pair of walks. Jazz Chisholm Jr. drove in a run with a grounder that shortstop Gunnar Henderson bobbled for an error. Edwards hit a sacrifice fly and Bell followed with a tying single.

Yennier Cano (4-2) struck out De La Cruz to strand runners at second and third.

"Every single game in the homestand the guys gave it their all," said Marlins manager Skip Schumaker, whose club is 4-3 since the All-Star break. "They played hard and played the game the right way."

Santander's single against Calvin Faucher (2-2) advanced automatic runner Jordan Westburg to third in the 10th. After Faucher struck out Ryan O'Hearn, Mountcastle singled to right.

Cionel Pérez struck out two in a perfect 10th for his second save.

"Our guys really rallied after a tough ninth inning," Hyde said. "We have to play better baseball going forward and our guys know that."

Orioles starter Corbin Burnes allowed six hits, struck out five and walked one in a season-high 7 1/3 innings.

"I'm not looking out to go any certain amount of innings when I start," Burnes said. "For me, it's about executing pitches. It's about progression of how the game goes and how I'm executing pitches and if we're still getting outs."

Baltimore raised its major league-leading home run total to 160.

Muñoz gave up six runs and six hits over five innings. The right-hander walked two and struck out three.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: Placed INF Jorge Mateo (left elbow subluxation) on the 10-day injured list. Hyde said Mateo will seek additional opinions on the injury's severity but expects him to miss extended time. ... RHP Chayce McDermott, who made his major league debut by starting Wednesday's game, was optioned to Norfolk and RHP Bryan Baker was recalled from the same club.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Grayson Rodriguez (12-4, 3.83) will start the opener of a three-game home series against San Diego on Friday. The Padres have not announced a starter.

Marlins: LHP Trevor Rogers (1-9, 4.59) will start the opener of a three-game series at Milwaukee on Friday against Brewers RHP Freddy Peralta (6-5, 3.88).

Corrects from third win in 11 games in earlier version.

