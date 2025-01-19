Ware matches season high with 25 points in Miami Heat's 128-107 win over San Antonio Spurs

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler stands on the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Miami. Lynne Sladky / AP

Rookie Kel'el Ware scored 25 points to match his season high, Duncan Robinson added 21 on 5-of-7 3-shooting and the Miami Heat beat the San Antonio Spurs 128-107 on Sunday.

Jimmy Butler had eight points and seven assists in his second game since returning from a seven-game suspension for "conduct detrimental to the team."

Terry Rozier had 20 points, Tyler Herro scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half and Nikol Jovic added 14 to help the Heat snap a three-game losing streak.

Miami closed the first half with an 11-0 run to take a five-point lead at 46-41, then opened the second with a 25-8 run. Jovic's 3-pointer with 5:45 remaining in the third period ended the spurt and put the Heat ahead 71-52.

Devin Vassell scored 23 points and Victor Wembanyama added 21 for the Spurs. They have lost three straight.

Takeaways

Spurs: San Antonio reached the halfway point at 19-22.

Heat: Miami also ended a three-game slide at home. Before the recent home woes, Miami had won nine of 11 at Kaseya Center since Nov. 18.

Key moment

Consecutive 3-pointers from Robinson and Rozier late in the second quarter gave the Heat the lead for good and capped the 11-0 run at the end the first half.

Key stat

The Heat missed their first eight 3-point attempts then made 10 of their next 11 and finished 18 of 33.

Up next

The Spurs head to Paris for games against Indiana on Thursday and Saturday. The Heat host Portland on Tuesday night.