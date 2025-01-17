Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler set to return to action after 7-game suspension

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Jimmy Butler mural in Wynwood reimagined following Miami Heat controversy
Jimmy Butler mural in Wynwood reimagined following Miami Heat controversy 00:39

MIAMI - Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is set to make his return Friday night against the Denver Nuggets after a seven-game suspension.

Butler's agent tweeted Friday evening, "He's back." 

Butler, 35, had been suspended for "detrimental conduct," which cost him approximately $2.36 million in lost salary.

Despite becoming eligible for a two-year, $113 million contract extension last summer, the Heat did not offer the deal, leading to questions about Butler's long-term status with the franchise.

The six-time NBA All-Star's return comes at a pivotal moment for the Heat (20-19), who are aiming to recover from a loss to the L.A. Lakers on Wednesday.

Butler's presence is expected to provide a significant boost as they take on the 2023 NBA champion Nuggets (24-16) at the Kaseya Center.

While the Heat have not commented on Butler's suspension or future, his decision to play signals stability for a team seeking to contend in the Eastern Conference.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.