Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler set to return to action after 7-game suspension

MIAMI - Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is set to make his return Friday night against the Denver Nuggets after a seven-game suspension.

Butler's agent tweeted Friday evening, "He's back."

Butler, 35, had been suspended for "detrimental conduct," which cost him approximately $2.36 million in lost salary.

Despite becoming eligible for a two-year, $113 million contract extension last summer, the Heat did not offer the deal, leading to questions about Butler's long-term status with the franchise.

The six-time NBA All-Star's return comes at a pivotal moment for the Heat (20-19), who are aiming to recover from a loss to the L.A. Lakers on Wednesday.

Butler's presence is expected to provide a significant boost as they take on the 2023 NBA champion Nuggets (24-16) at the Kaseya Center.

While the Heat have not commented on Butler's suspension or future, his decision to play signals stability for a team seeking to contend in the Eastern Conference.