5 arrested in connection with overdose death of Robert De Niro's grandson

Five people have been federally charged in connection with the 2023 overdose death of actor Robert De Niro's grandson and two others, authorities said Thursday.

The five men, all in their 20s, are charged in connection with the the overdose deaths of three 19-year-olds in 2023, including Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez, Akira Stein, daughter of Blondie co-founder Chris Stein, and an unnamed victim, according to a news release from the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The five suspects were identified as Bruce Epperson, Eddie Barreto, Grant McIver and brothers John Nicolas and Roy Nicolas.

They all face charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, para-fluorofentanyl and alprazolam, resulting in the deaths of De Niro-Rodriguez, Stein and the third victim. If convicted as charged, they face a minimum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

Epperson was arrested Tuesday in Troy, New York, the DEA said, while McIver was arrested Tuesday in Houston, Texas. John Nicolas was arrested Saturday in Buffalo, New York, while Roy Nicolas was arrested Saturday in Valley Stream, New York. Barreto surrendered to authorities Wednesday in Manhattan. All five have made their initial court appearances.

De Niro-Rodriguez's mother Drena De Niro previously said he died after being sold pills laced with fentanyl. The medical examiner ruled his death accidental, caused by mix of fentanyl, cocaine and other drugs.

"Defendants who distributed the drugs, who killed these young 19-year-olds knew that they were deadly," Clayton said.

Prosecutors allege the five people arrested used social media and encrypted messaging apps to sell thousands of counterfeit prescription opioid pills laced with fentanyl to teens and young adults.

"Drug trafficking organizations have weaponized social media in a way that allows them to expand their network, make more profits and, unfortunately, get more people addicted to their poison," Frank Tarentino, special agent in charge for the DEA's New York Division, said in a news conference Thursday.

One of the victims allegedly warned one of the five suspects arrested that the drugs they had sold her caused her to overdose, and she told him "just warn customers in batch might be extra strong," according to federal court documents. She later died after another overdose, prosecutors said.

The second victim died of an overdose two weeks later, and De Niro-Rodriguez died of an overdose less than a month after that.

De Niro-Rodriguez and his mother appeared in the 2018 movies "A Star Is Born" and "Cabaret Maxime." He was also credited with an appearance in 2005's "The Collection."

Drena De Niro speaks out

De Niro-Rodriguez's mother released the following statement Friday:

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez - our Leo - was kind, curious, and full of promise. He was a young man just shy of his 20th birthday, with a bright future ahead of him. We miss him terribly. We know there are thousands of families like ours who understand the nightmare of losing a child or loved one to fentanyl poisoning.

The recent indictments in relation to the wrongful deaths of Victim #1 (whose name has not been made public at this time), Akira Stein, and Leandro De Niro Rodriguez is yet another painful reminder of an epidemic that has risen to plague proportions in the U.S. In 2023, there were 100,000 overdose related deaths. Out of over 2,400 New Yorkers who died of fentanyl-related overdose deaths, approximately 75 of them were teenagers and young adults between the ages of 15 and 24.

No parent should have to bury a child. No family should have to endure the suffering of such a senseless and preventable loss.

We are grateful to the law enforcement agencies, including the DEA New York Division and the NYPD as well as many individuals whose work and dedication brought us to this moment. Their efforts mean more than our words can express. Thank you.

We will continue to honor Leo's life and the lives of countless other children and young adults taken too soon, by raising awareness, advocating for change, and working to ensure that other families will never have to experience this kind of heartbreak.



19 others accused of running drug network in Washington Square Park

In addition, 19 other people were federally charged with running a drug distribution racket in New York City's Washington Square Park since 2020. The 19 charged have nicknames like "Scarface," "Butter," "Hollywood" and "Heavy," prosecutors said, and face charges of conspiracy to distribute narcotics resulting in death.

The indictment alleges they "maintained a year-round market for opioids and crack cocaine" in the park, adding the various defendants have been arrested more than 80 times for drug-related crimes and, when they were released, they returned to the park and kept selling drugs.

"The defendants are aware that their drugs cause overdoses," prosecutors wrote.

Pictures in the indictment reportedly show the scene after two people fatally overdosed on drugs containing fentanyl, allegedly sold to them from dealers in the Washington Square Park area.

The victims included an 18-year-old who had just arrived in the city two days after graduating from high school and a 43-year-old person experiencing homelessness who was found dead on a sidewalk.

Law enforcement officials say the investigation into the park took 16 months. They would not confirm whether or not more arrests could be coming. They would only say the investigation is ongoing.