Man arrested after pointing gun at woman, daughter in Fort Lauderdale road rage incident, BSO says

A man accused of pointing a gun at a woman and her daughter during a road rage encounter near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has been arrested, the Broward Sheriff's Office said late Thursday.

John William Morici, 40, was taken into custody after investigators identified him as the driver seen in cellphone video brandishing a black handgun during the April 29 incident. He faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.

Road rage suspect caught on video pulling gun on mother and daughter

The confrontation happened around 7 p.m. near the 300 block of Terminal Drive, just outside the airport. According to investigators, the victim was leaving the airport after picking up her daughter when she signaled to change lanes. That's when a man in a black Dodge Durango sped up to block her from merging.

The woman told deputies she slowed down and was able to get into another lane but ended up behind the Durango. The SUV's driver then suddenly hit his brakes, prompting her to switch lanes again to pass him.

As she did so, her daughter began recording on her cellphone — capturing the moment the driver pulled out a black handgun and aimed it in their direction. According to the sheriff's office, the man quickly concealed the weapon after noticing the phone and drove off toward South Federal Highway.

"As you can imagine, this was a terrifying ordeal for the victim and her daughter," said BSO spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis. "No one expects to have a gun pointed at them while they're trying to switch lanes. This could've ended very badly."

Video of the encounter was released publicly by BSO as investigators asked for the public's help in identifying the suspect. Shortly after, Morici was arrested in connection with the case.