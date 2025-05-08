Video shows man pointing gun at woman, daughter at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

A disturbing road rage incident, in which a man pointed a gun at a woman and her daughter as they were leaving Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, was caught on camera.

Now the Broward Sheriff's Office has asked for the public's help in identifying the guy.

It happened Tuesday, April 29, around 7 p.m. near the 300 block of Terminal Drive.

The woman told sheriff's investigators she had picked up her daughter at the airport and was attempting to leave when the terrifying incident happened.

She said when she turned on her turn signal in an attempt to change lanes, a man driving a black Dodge Durango sped up and refused to allow her to do so, according to the sheriff's office.

Seeing the situation, the woman told investigators that she then slowed down, changed lanes and ended up directly behind the Durango. The woman said the driver then hit his brakes, forcing her to switch lanes once again, according to investigators.

No longer behind the Durango, the woman said she sped up to pass it as her daughter recorded what happened next on her cellphone.

The cellphone footage shows the driver of the Durango pointing a black handgun at the woman and her daughter. Immediately after seeing the cellphone, the sheriff's office said he put the gun down and drove off toward South Federal Highway.

Sheriff's investigators are asking anyone with information on the driver's identity or whereabouts to contact them at (754) 333-0693 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App. Those who wish to remain anonymous are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) on their cellphone.