Riders gear up for Dolphins Cancer Challenge to honor loved ones, fight cancer

MIAMI - Preparations for the next Dolphins Cancer Challenge are in the final days. That goes for event organizers as well as participants, who have spent months training for what will happen at Hard Rock Stadium on February 22.

The CBS Miami team is among those preparing to walk, run or ride to fight cancer.

We went along with Chief Meteorologist Ivan Cabrera on a training ride in Shark Valley in January. This is Ivan's third year riding as part of the team. He'll be completing the 39-mile ride that travels from the University of Miami in Coral Gables to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.



Riding for a reason

"I miss my mom. I lost her 10 years ago to this, to cancer," he said. "I'm grateful for all the time we had. I wish I had more."

Ivan's mother, Josefa, is his inspiration and so much more.

"I feel her wind on my back, looking down on me, proud of me. For me, when I really need the motivation at the end of these rides, it's nothing compared to what she went through. So, for me, yes, that's one of the driving forces that pushes me to get to that finish line."

He's not the only one who takes preparing for the DCC seriously. On that same cold January morning, dozens gathered in Coral Gables for a training ride with Mack Cycle.

"To have over 100 people get up at 5 a.m. and come to Mack Cycle and ride 50, 60, 70 miles in training for the DCC. It's not only fun, it's a great opportunity to get to know other cyclists in the community. But it's getting them ready for the Dolphins Cancer Challenge and we're incredibly fortunate that so many people support the cause," said Shawn McGee, the DCC Executive Director for Development.

Christopher Ford shared his reason for riding with us as well.

"I'm riding out here for my mom. She passed away November 21, 2024. She's my pink warrior. She's my why."

For both men and so many more who will be participating in the event, motivation isn't hard to find. Ivan summed up that motivation best.

"We need to raise more funds so we can make more advancements so we can get this disease under control so that you don't have to spend years without the people you love."