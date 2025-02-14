South Florida family powers the fight against cancer through the Dolphins Cancer Challenge

MIAMI GARDENS – The Dolphins Cancer Challenge (DCC) is celebrating 15 years of raising money for cancer research.

Since 2010, the DCC has raised more than $75 million for the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Robert Merlin is one of the many reasons behind the ride's success.

A cancer fighter without the diagnosis

Merlin is a "cancer fighter" despite never having battled the disease himself. But he is the son, brother, father and husband of someone who has. His wife, Michelle Danoff Merlin, posed this question:

"Is there any family, sadly, who hasn't been touched by cancer in one way or another?"

A brain tumor and a daughter's battle

The Merlins' daughter, Elysa, was diagnosed with a brain tumor almost seven years ago, just months after giving birth to her own daughter. Robert Merlin told CBS News Miami's Lauren Pastrana that after the diagnosis, "I was in shock and fear. Just sitting there when she's having her initial examination, which was at a different hospital. There was a plan suggested for care, or for treatment, that we didn't like. It didn't make sense to us."

Their primary doctor recommended Sylvester for a second opinion. Elysa had surgery to remove the tumor, followed by radiation. Now, she's cancer-free.

"It's just a great relationship and we can't express our appreciation enough for what they have done for Elysa and our family," Robert Merlin said.

"Some patients view themselves as just numbers, but Dr. De La Fuente views Elysa as family. And Elysa feels the same in return," Michelle Danoff Merlin added.

Cancer strikes again in the Merlin family

The Merlins returned to Sylvester in 2019 when Michelle Danoff Merlin was diagnosed with breast cancer. Robert Merlin's older sister also fought the disease. Both caught it early and are healthy today. His mother, though, died of lung cancer.

They are Robert Merlin's motivation to ride and fundraise for the DCC. This year, he's taking part in the Zach Thomas 54-mile ride. The second-generation South Floridian and lifelong Miami Dolphins fan first hopped on his bike 14 years ago.

"I rode a hundred miles the first day, stayed overnight in Palm Beach, and then rode 75 miles back," Robert Merlin said.

A fundraising heavy hitter

Since then, he's helped raise more than $250,000, making him one of the event's "Heavy Hitters." He uses email to make the ask, telling his supporters no donation is too small.

"I'm competitive and I'm goal-oriented. So, if I set a goal, I want to achieve it. I've set high goals for raising money and I've done pretty well in my efforts," he told CBS News Miami.

"It's a large amount of money. It's never enough because there's a lot of work to be done. But I know all sorts of people I will never meet are being helped. And it's a wonderful feeling."

A family united in the cause

Michelle Danoff Merlin is also riding this year.

She's doing it for herself, for her daughter and for her father. Stuart Danoff faced his own cancer fight. She told CBS News Miami he believed so strongly in the mission that he became a member of the Sylvester Board of Overseers in the early years of the cancer center.