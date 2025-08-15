Rapper Sean Kingston sentenced to over three years in prison for million-dollar fraud scheme

Rapper Sean Kingston has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison for his role in a million-dollar fraud scheme, which also involved his mother, Janice Turner.

In addition to prison time, he was also sentenced to three years of supervised release.

Last March, Kingston, whose legal name is Kisean Anderson, and Turner were each convicted by a federal jury of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and four counts of wire fraud.

Turner was sentenced in July to five years in prison.

SWAT raid at rented mansion

Kingston and Turner were arrested in May 2024 after a SWAT team raided his rented mansion in Southwest Ranches, Florida, and took Turner into custody.

Kingston was later arrested at Fort Irwin, an Army training base in California's Mojave Desert, where he was performing. He waived his right to fight extradition and was returned to Florida.

The scheme to defraud involved wire payments

According to federal prosecutors, Kingston and Turner orchestrated a scheme to obtain high-end items—including a luxury SUV, jewelry, expensive watches and a wall-sized TV—without paying for them.

Turner and Kingston falsely claimed to have made wire payments for the merchandise, but investigators later confirmed the payments were never completed.

Authorities presented evidence showing the pair used fake wire transfer receipts as proof of payment.

A key piece of evidence was a text message from Kingston to his mother that read: "I told you to make [a] fake receipt," followed by, "so it [looks] like the transfer will be there in a couple [of] days."

Authorities said the pair retained more than $1 million worth of goods and assets without fulfilling their financial obligations.

Kingston's attorney paints a different picture

Kingston's attorney attempted to separate his client's public image from his personal finances, describing him as "a soft guy who grew up poor when he rose to fame overnight," with "no idea how to run a business [and] no idea how much money is in his bank account."

The jury took about three hours to reach its verdict in Kingston's trial.

In addition to the federal charges, Kingston and Turner are also facing separate state fraud charges.

