Rapper Sean Kingston jailed after failing to post bond, awaiting sentencing for wire fraud

Failing to come up with bail, singer and rapper Sean Kingston is back behind bars, awaiting sentencing for last month's federal wire fraud conviction.

Sean Kingston performs during halftime of the game between the New York Knicks and the Phoenix Suns on Dec. 15, 2023 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images) Getty Images

The 35-year-old musician will remain in federal detention until his sentencing unless he can secure the money for the $100,000 bond.

Kingston, whose real name is Kisean Anderson, and his mother, Janice Turner, were found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and four counts of wire fraud. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Their sentencing hearings are set for July 11.

Wire fraud scheme

Prosecutors accused Kingston and Turner of orchestrating a scheme to obtain high-end items — including a luxury SUV, jewelry, expensive watches and a wall-sized TV — without paying for them.

After his conviction in March, Kingston was immediately placed on house arrest. The judge rejected his request to travel for a scheduled performance in Texas, stating, "He's not going to Texas."

Turner was promptly taken into custody, with the judge citing her past criminal history and significant role in the scheme, describing her as the "operator, fixer, and accountant" behind the fraudulent activity.

Masters of deception

Prosecutors described Kingston and Turner as "masters of deception and fraud."

Authorities presented evidence showing the pair used fake wire transfer receipts as proof of payment. A key piece of evidence was a text message from Kingston to his mother that read: "I told you to make [a] fake receipt," followed by, "so it [looks] like the transfer will be there in a couple [of] days."

During closing arguments, Turner's attorney claimed the alleged victims were "fraudsters" themselves.

Public image defense

Kingston's attorney attempted to separate his client's public image from his finances, describing him as "a soft guy who grew up poor when he rose to fame overnight," with "no idea how to run a business [and] no idea how much money is in his bank account."

Kingston was first arrested on May 23, 2024, at Fort Irwin, an Army training base in California's Mojave Desert, where he was performing. He waived his right to fight extradition and was returned to Florida.

In addition to the federal charges, the two also face similar state charges.

Rise to fame

Kingston rose to fame with his 2007 No. 1 hit "Beautiful Girls" and later collaborated with Justin Bieber on "Eenie Meenie."