Sean Kingston reacts to mother's arrest during SWAT raid at his South Florida home

FORT LAUDERDALE — Singer Sean Kingston is reacting to the arrest of his mother after a SWAT team and other law enforcement agencies raided his South Florida home on Thursday.

CBS News Miami's Chopper 4 was over the Jamacian-American musical artist's mansion in Southwest Ranches — a Broward County community located 22 miles northwest of Miami — where several officers conducted police operations.

Following an investigation that began in Dania Beach, about 12 miles east of the home, the singer's mother, Janice Turner, was taken into custody on numerous fraud and theft charges.

As the investigation continues, Kingston shared a statement on Instagram, saying, "People love negative energy."

"I am good and so is my mother!.. my lawyers are handling everything as we speak," he added, followed by a couple of praying emojis.

Singer Sean Kingston reacts to the arrest of his mother after a SWAT team and other law enforcement agencies raided his South Florida home on Thursday. Sean Kingston/Instagram

Kingston, who was renting the mansion, is accused of not completing payments to VER VER Entertainment on a $150,000 entertainment system that included a 232-inch television. According to the complaint, Kingston persuaded the company to accept a lower down payment and credit towards the purchase by saying he would produce promotional videos for the company with Justin Bieber.

Dennis Card, who represents VER VER Entertainment, spoke with CBS News Miami's Ted Scouten, and alleged that Kingston scams people by using his fame.

"He tells a story," Card said. "He's got basically a script, he says that he works with Justin Bieber and that he obviously puts on a big show here."

"This is a rental house, he doesn't own it," Card added. "And he lures people using his celebrity into having them release things without him paying for it. And then he simply never pays."

CBS News Miami has reached out to Kingston and his lawyers for further comment. They have not responded by the time of the publication of this article.