Sean Kingston's mom Janice Turner sentenced to 5 years in South Florida $1 million fraud case

The mother of singer Sean Kingston was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison and three years of probation after being convicted alongside her son in a federal wire fraud case involving more than $1 million.

Turner, 63, and Kingston, 35, whose legal name is Kisean Anderson, were found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and four counts of wire fraud. Kingston is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 28.

Fraud scheme involved cars, jewelry and false wire transfers

Federal prosecutors said the charges stemmed from a 2024 scheme to defraud vendors of luxury items, including high-end vehicles and jewelry.

Turner and Kingston falsely claimed to have made wire payments for the merchandise, but investigators later confirmed the payments were never completed.

Authorities said the pair retained more than $1 million worth of goods and assets without fulfilling the financial obligations.

Additional charges and past convictions

Turner and Kingston were arrested on May 23, 2024. The singer was taken into custody at Fort Irwin, a U.S. Army training base in California, while Turner was arrested during a police raid at a South Florida mansion Kingston had been renting. He waived extradition and was returned to Florida.

The arrest warrants outlined losses between October 2023 and March 2024, including nearly $500,000 in jewelry, $200,000 from Bank of America, $160,000 from a luxury SUV dealer, over $100,000 from First Republic Bank, and $86,000 from a custom bed manufacturer.

At the time of his arrest, Kingston was serving two years' probation for trafficking stolen property.

Turner previously pleaded guilty to bank fraud in 2006 and served nearly a year and a half in prison for stealing more than $160,000, according to court records.

Kingston rose to fame in 2007 with the No. 1 hit "Beautiful Girls" and later collaborated with Justin Bieber on the song "Eenie Meenie."