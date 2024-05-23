Arrest made during investigation at Southwest Ranches mansion that appears to belong to Sean Kingston

Investigation at Southwest Ranches mansion believed to belong to rapper Sean Kingston

FORT LAUDERDALE - An investigation is underway after a woman was arrested at a Southwest Ranches mansion that appears to belong to musical artist Sean Kingston.

Chopper 4 spotted a number of officers at the home as well as the sheriff's office mobile command center on Thursday.

According to court filings from February 2024, the Jamaican-American rapper and singer, whose legal name is Kisean Anderson, lives there. A records search found the home is owned by an LLC.

Following an investigation that began in Dania Beach, BSO's Dania Beach District deputies along with members of BSO's Strategic Investigations Unit and Davie Police SWAT served arrest and search warrants at the home.

As a result, a woman named Janice Turner, 61, was taken into custody on numerous fraud and theft charges. According to CBS News Miami's news partners at the Miami Herald, the woman shares the same name as Kingston's mother; however, CBS News Miami has not confirmed the relationship between the woman and the artist.

A lawyer at the house, who has a civil case against Kingston, said it involves fraud. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Kingston is known for his hit songs "Beautiful Girls", "Fire Burning", and "Eenie Meenie".

In 2011, Sean Kingston crashed his watercraft into a bridge in Miami Beach. He was seriously injured, and a female passenger was also hurt. Kingston was taken to the hospital in critical condition. While being treated, doctors discovered that he had torn his aorta and had to undergo heart surgery.

In 2016, Kingston got into a fight and was robbed of a $300 thousand chain at the Penthouse Nightclub & Dayclub in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

In 2020, a warrant was issued for his arrest for grand theft after he reportedly received jewelry but never paid for it. Over the years, Kingston has issued with jewelers. He's been sued several times for allegedly receiving items and then not paying for them.

In 2021, a music video producer who works under the handle GXDLIKE accused Kingston of punching him in the face and threatening him with a gun, according to TMZ. Kingston has denied those claims.