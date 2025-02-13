Wide-ranging bill would bar public water systems from adding fluoride to Florida water supplies

TALLAHASSEE — With the backing of Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, a Senate Republican on Thursday filed a wide-ranging bill that would bar public water systems from adding fluoride to water supplies.

Sen. Keith Truenow, R-Tavares, filed the bill (SB 700), which addresses numerous issues related to the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Simpson has dubbed the proposal, which will be considered during the legislative session that starts March 4, the "Florida Farm Bill."

Local governments in Florida and across the country recently have debated — and, in some cases, stopped — the longstanding practice of adding fluoride to water supplies.

A news release last week from Simpson's office said Rep. Kaylee Tuck, R-Lake Placid, will sponsor the House version of the bill.

"Nobody is thirsty for unnecessary additives," Truenow said in a statement included in last week's news release. "Safe, clean drinking water is our chief goal. Prohibiting fluoride in public water systems ensures that individuals and families have the final say over their health."

But dental and other health groups have called for continuing the addition of fluoride to water.

"Insufficient fluoride exposure can have significant negative effects on oral health," the Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics said in a December news release, adding that tooth cavities are the "most common chronic disease in childhood" and disproportionately affect "children of lower socioeconomic status who are less likely to have access to dental care."