Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo calls for end to fluoride in water

TALLAHASSEE - Conflicting with advice from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Dental Association, Florida Department of Health Secretary Joseph Ladapo on Friday recommended against community water fluoridation.

Ladapo, who also serves as the state's surgeon general, pointed to a potential "neuropsychiatric risk" from fluoride exposure as part of a warning posted on the health agency's website.

The guidance highlighted a list of "safety concerns," including adverse effects on children such as cognitive impairment and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Other concerns include "increased neurobehavioral problems" in children whose mothers ingested fluoride during pregnancy in children.

"It is clear more research is necessary to address safety and efficacy concerns regarding community water fluoridation," Ladapo said in a statement posted on the website. "The previously considered benefit of community water fluoridation does not outweigh the current known risks, especially for special populations like pregnant women and children."

Ladapo on Friday also appeared in Winter Haven, where city commissioners earlier this month voted 3-2 to remove fluoride from its drinking water by the end of the year. Community water fluoridation has been used for seven decades as a method of preventing tooth decay.

The American Dental Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics issued a joint statement in September expressing their continued support for community water fluoridation efforts.

"Oral health should not be a luxury; it's essential. Optimally fluoridated water is accessible to communities regardless of socioeconomic status, education or other social variables," American Dental Association President Linda Edgar said in the statement. "Even in an era with widespread availability of fluoride from various sources, studies show that community water fluoridation prevents at least 25% of tooth decay in children and adults throughout their life span. The scientific weight of sound evidence around the benefit of community water fluoridation is clear and compelling."

Ladapo's guidance mirrors recommendations made by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who was tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Kennedy on social media has tied fluoride to a host of health problems. Dental experts maintain fluoride reduces dental decay by strengthening tooth enamel.