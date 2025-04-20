Watch CBS News
Police investigating shooting in downtown Fort Lauderdale

By
Nadirah Z. Sabir
Digital Media Producer, CBS Miami
Nadirah Sabir is a digital media producer for CBS Miami and has been with the team since 2022. Previously, Nadirah served as a World Affairs Fellow for the International Center of Journalists and an Editorial Trainer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Read Full Bio
Nadirah Z. Sabir

/ CBS Miami

One man is in critical condition following a shooting early Saturday morning in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, officers responded to the 300 block of SW 1st Avenue around 4:49 a.m., after reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from life-threatening injuries. 

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported the victim to Broward Health Medical Center.

Police say the suspected shooter remained at the scene and has been detained. 

Detectives are actively investigating what led up to the shooting.

Earlier this month, a Fort Lauderdale Police Department public safety aide was approached by a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in the downtown area.

The woman was taken to Broward Health Medical Center and was expected to survive her injuries.  

